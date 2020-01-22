The Most Loved and Hated Classic Novels According to Goodreads Users

Reading classic literature is like going for a 6am jog. It has its loyal fans but few enjoy it. Most people want to tell others they do; sometimes people experiment with it, but mostly, people just don’t like it at all.
Curious to learn about what classics people actually enjoy, I delved into the Goodreads data to find what classics users love and hate the most.
Here are the top ten most beloved classics:
Here are the ten most hated classics:
Here are the top ten most popular classics, which likely corresponds with the list of books most assigned in American high schools:
Every book listed is a “great novel”. These books wouldn’t have been read hundreds of thousands of times if that weren’t the case. However, we can recognize a book as a “great novel” while also recognizing that many readers will not enjoy it.
These rankings matter because reading books you love is the gateway to a love of reading and reading books you hate is the gateway to a life without reading. Too often people are turned off from reading by being fed books they hate, either through school, or because the internet/friends make a certain book seem like it must be read.
Fundamentally, finding books you love is a forecasting challenge. What, out of all the books available, is the book you are most likely to love. When people consider assigning a classic novel in school, or recommending it to a friend, they should not think about how much they enjoyed that book or its literary merit, but based on all of the data and information available, how likely is that person to love the book.
The idea is not to replace reading great novels with easy, short and fun books, but to give a greater weight to the great novels that are more likely to be enjoyed by the average reader. Moby-Dick should not be abandoned for The Da Vinci Code in classrooms, but perhaps it could replaced by The Master and the Margarita or The Brothers Karamazov; books a larger number of people are likely to enjoy.
The data is quite clear. People HATE reading The Scarlet Letter. I would not be surprised to learn there are thousands of people whose aversion to reading stems from being assigned the Scarlet Letter or Heart of Darkness in school rather than East of Eden or To Kill a Mockingbird.
The data also reveals some interesting cultural trends. The first classic novel is Don Quixote which came out in 1615 but the next, Robinsoe Cursoe didn’t come out for more than 100 years later in 1719. The 1930’s had significantly less classics produced than the surrounding decades, almost certainly as a result of the Great Depression and World War 2.
The two authors who produced the most classics are the British pair of Jane Austen with 6 and Charles Dickens with 5, followed by the American pair of Ernest Hemingway and John Steinbeck with 4 each. This reflects the cultural reach of Britain during its empire and the evolution of American cultural hegemony. Just because an author produced a number of classics doesn’t make their books universally loved; Dickens books all score mediocre, while Hemingway is hated across the board and Steinbeck fares poorly beyond East of Eden. Jane Austen is unique as the only author with multiple truly beloved classics.
You can review the rest of the rankings here.
A note on the data:
Classics is defined by novels with over 100,000+ Goodreads reviews, written before 1970 and not targeted towards children or forming an integral part of a series. To determine the bayesian ranking, I used the formula: = (v ÷ (v+m)) × R + (m ÷ (v+m)) × C where:
R = average rating of the book
v = number of reviews for the book
m = minimum reviews required to considered a classic (100,000)
C = the mean vote across the whole report (currently 3.95)
Where did you get the GR data from?
The lord of the rings is notably missing. Not written for kids for sure. Usually wins best novel contests. And shakespeare is normally thought to be best of the best. Not novel format?
Why are those two missing in particular?
Shakespeare didn’t write novels; LOTR is part of a series.
THanks. Clear answers
The Lord of the Rings is a single, standalone book. Often broken up into 3 parts. It is part of a legendarium, a mythology, not quite part of a series.
I was really expecting Ethan Frome to top the list of most hated classics.
Perhaps the most loved classics make the reader feel “good” in some plot-related way, and the most hated make the reader feel “bad”?
To Kill a Mockingbird, for instance, made me feel virtuous when I was 15.
Great insight here. I would like to see some of the distibution of evaluations, though, in addition to mean scores. I think some of the “hated” books are even *more* likely to be favorites of others whereas those with the highest mean scores have to appeal to everyone at least a little — the vanilla ice cream of books.
To Kill A Mocking Bird treats black people like dumb animals.
I had to read A Separate Peace in grade 9 in Canada in 1978 as our intro novel. The assumption that this book about private school kids in the “50’s would be universal was a quiet joke among us. The relentless search for “symbols” and “meaning” within the text in order to correctly fill out the essay assignment destroyed my love of fiction for about a year.
Fifty years later still love all kinds of reading despite best efforts of educators to wreck the impulse.
Nah. It’s just a weak book. I went to Exeter (“Devon Academy”) and we could identify with pretty much all the school aspects–but it still wasn’t particularly popular! 🙂
what no lord of the flies? should be right in there with Orwell’s other bedtime classics.
The way kids learn to love reading is by being read to.
I think it’s difficult to separate books that have tons of ratings from books books that are actually popular. If anything you need to remove the ratings of those who read these books in HS and only consider the votes of those who didn’t.
Otherwise it’s like trying to figure out the “most popular” parties by adding up votes from both socialist-bloc countries and liberal democracies: necessarily the top-ranking parties would be the communist parties. But of course that completely ignores the coercive element! 🙂
I think this tells us more about Goodreads ratings than about good books.
The hated list are generally better books than the loved list.
Otoh, where would you find a collection of hard-core pleasure readers, drawn from all walks of life, independently rating millions of titles since 2006?
We see these Top 10 lists generated by from academic groups & teachers all the time. Entire curriculums are ginned up from the “Great Books” catalog.
There is something to be said for the judgment of informed & broadly read amateurs, a class between academics & the general population.
“Less classics”!?
Do you really believe The Godfather is a “classic novel”?
I’ll admit to not having read most of these books. Of those I did read, I loved Moby Dick. The Great Gatsby was a long hard slog by comparison. I also loved To Kill a Mocking Bird. To MortMain’s comment. I think the ideas was to point out that black people were treated as animals and to highlight how awful that was and the level of injustice built into the system.
I’m not sure how well Gulliver’s Travels has held up. It’s rather like reading SF from the 1950s. The themes may be timeless but the realization of those themes is off-putting and somewhat trite. I do realize that at the time of its writing it was a ground breaking work.